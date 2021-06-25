UrduPoint.com
SSWMB Starts Collecting Garbage

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 07:51 PM

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) on Friday started its operations in Hyderabad by collecting garbage in the areas in the jurisdiction of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) on Friday started its operations in Hyderabad by collecting garbage in the areas in the jurisdiction of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC).

The function of the solid waste disposal was transferred from the HMC to the SSWMB in late 2020 after the elected representatives were replaced by the interim set up at the helm of the local bodies in Sindh.

The Director Health of HMC Ghulam Mustafa Qaimkhani informed that SSWMB would collect garbage from the dumping points of HMC and would transport it to the landfill site in Lunikot along the M9 Motorway in Jamshoro.

According to him, hundreds of tons of solid waste was removed from the residential areas during the exercise on Friday.

The exercise was carried out from Sattar Shah Pumping Station,Kalimori area, to Shamdas park with excavators and dumpers which were used to collect the garbage.

He told that Hyderabad generated 1,000 tons to 1,200 tons of solid waste per day.

The SSWMB's drive was being headed by its Director Syed Imdad Ali Shah and Assistant Director Zulfiqar Haider.

