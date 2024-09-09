SSWMB Starts Fumigation Campaign Under Rabi-ul-Awal Cleanliness Plan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 09:16 PM
Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), in collaboration with Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), has launched fumigation spray campaign in the metropolis, in connection with cleanliness arrangements for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), in collaboration with Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), has launched fumigation spray campaign in the metropolis, in connection with cleanliness arrangements for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal.
The SSWMB will carry out the fumigation campaign on main arteries and areas particularly in vicinity of Masajid and Imambargahs and on routes of Milad processions, Managing Director SSWMB informed in a statement issued on
Monday.
He said that SSWMB will also spray rosewater on major roads and routes of the Milad processions and ensure close coordination with and cooperation to religious scholar, organizers of processions and management of Masajid.
The MD instructed all the private companies engaged in solid waste management operations to ensure cleanliness and sprinkling of lime stone powder around masajid and on the processions’ routes as well as cleaning and paint of dust-bins.
He said that all sanitary staff will be provided new uniform on the occasion.
Recent Stories
105 shopkeepers arrested, 72 shops sealed in one week
FESCO resolves 1115 complaints in one day
Commerce Ministry in final stage to hire company for branding Pakistani products ..
Two drug peddlers held with narcotics
Police nab 3 dacoits in shopkeeper's murder case
Kirmani for bringing modern high yielding seeds of crops
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebratio ..
Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti announces to name new faculty afte ..
DC awards shield,cash prize to first position holder in 'Naat' competition
One killed, two injured in separate incidents
PM lauds gatekeeper for averting Shalimar Express from major accident
Children Library Complex to hold grand Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
105 shopkeepers arrested, 72 shops sealed in one week6 minutes ago
-
FESCO resolves 1115 complaints in one day13 minutes ago
-
Commerce Ministry in final stage to hire company for branding Pakistani products abroad: NA told13 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers held with narcotics13 minutes ago
-
Police nab 3 dacoits in shopkeeper's murder case14 minutes ago
-
Kirmani for bringing modern high yielding seeds of crops14 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations21 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti announces to name new faculty after martyr Prof Nazma ..21 minutes ago
-
DC awards shield,cash prize to first position holder in 'Naat' competition6 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in separate incidents6 minutes ago
-
PM lauds gatekeeper for averting Shalimar Express from major accident6 minutes ago
-
Children Library Complex to hold grand Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference6 minutes ago