SSWMB Starts Fumigation Campaign Under Rabi-ul-Awal Cleanliness Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 09:16 PM

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), in collaboration with Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), has launched fumigation spray campaign in the metropolis, in connection with cleanliness arrangements for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), in collaboration with Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), has launched fumigation spray campaign in the metropolis, in connection with cleanliness arrangements for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal.

The SSWMB will carry out the fumigation campaign on main arteries and areas particularly in vicinity of Masajid and Imambargahs and on routes of Milad processions, Managing Director SSWMB informed in a statement issued on

Monday.

He said that SSWMB will also spray rosewater on major roads and routes of the Milad processions and ensure close coordination with and cooperation to religious scholar, organizers of processions and management of Masajid.

The MD instructed all the private companies engaged in solid waste management operations to ensure cleanliness and sprinkling of lime stone powder around masajid and on the processions’ routes as well as cleaning and paint of dust-bins.

He said that all sanitary staff will be provided new uniform on the occasion.

