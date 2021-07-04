UrduPoint.com
SSWMB Starts Preparations For Eid-ul-Adha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

SSWMB starts preparations for Eid-ul-Adha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Managing Director (MD) Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Zubair Ahmed Channa Sunday directed the officers concerned to ensure burial of sacrificial animals' remains at landfill sites on Eid-ul-Adha while he also sought suggestions regarding nearby vacant lands from Deputy Directors concerned for the places with longer distances from landfill sites.

Chairing a meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha, the SSWMB chief also directed the Chinese company to submit a complete plan for additional vehicles and additional staff for the Eid-ul-Adha operation at earliest.

He strictly ordered to ensure that process of lifting routine garbage should not be affected during Eid-ul-Adha.

Zubair Channa instructed his officers and Chinese company to formulate a proper strategy to provide relief to masses. In addition, he directed to stop the process of salaries payment after verification of sanitary workers and their attendance after 9 am.

Secretary Shahbaz Tahir, Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani, Deputy Director Kemari Jamal Shah and officials of Chinese company were also present in the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

