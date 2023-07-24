Open Menu

SSWMB Takes Measures For De-watering, Muharram: MD SSWMB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 06:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) is taking effective measures for de-watering after rain and also to facilitate the mourners during the programs which would be held in connection with the Muharram-ul-haram.

The steps are being taken on the directions of the Managing Director SSWMB Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, said a spokesperson on Monday.

The MD SSWMB also met the prominent scholars and the administrators of Imambargahs and assured them of the cleaning of the roads, streets and venues of processions and Majalis, sprinkling of lime and other arrangements.

All the officers and staff will be active and ensure timely arrangements in relation to rain and Muharram-ul-haram, he said.

Meanwhile, emergency will remain in force in relation to expected more rain, he added.

He said that redressal of the complaints received from the citizens is being ensured in a timely manner, in this regard private contractors have also been directed to collect the garbage as soon as possible.

He said that all measures will be taken to provide relief to the citizens under the direction of MD Solid Waste. People are requested to contact helpline number 1128 and WhatsApp number 03181030851 to lodge complaints or download SSWMB Complaints Karachi app for the purpose, he said.

