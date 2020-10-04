SSWMB to introduce Chronic Spot Monitoring System to improve cleaning

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Managing Director, Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), Zubair Channa has said that the SSWMB is working to introduce the "Chronic Spot Monitoring System (CSMS)" for computerize monitoring of cleaning activities and situation.

He said this while speaking in an important meeting of the officials of SSWMB, said a statement on Sunday.

Channa said that a comprehensive plan would be envisaged soon to modernize the solid waste management system in Karachi, so as to facilitate the masses.

He said that the CSMS will help to monitor the cleaning of main streets, commercial areas, bus stops and other important places. The system will also help in monitoring the performance of the officers and staffers concerned.

He said that the system will help timely convey the complaints about lifting and transfer of garbage as well as related matters to the concerned officials and staffers.

Zubair Channa also directed the officials concerned to ensure implementation of plans including making a model UC in terms of cleanliness, scientific improvement of Garbage Transfer Stations (GTSs) and landfill sites, overcome shortage of sanitary workers and registration of all sanitary workers through biometric system.

He directed that after mechanical verification of the vehicles received from DMCs, steps should be taken to repair the defective vehicles and utilize the same if they are repairable.

He also directed the officials to submit report of landfill site operations on daily basis and said that the coordination with the other civic agencies should also be further enhanced in order to improve the sanitary conditions.