SSWMB To Set Up More Plants For Waste Recycling Materials: Imtiaz Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Imtiaz Ali Shah, on Monday, said that more recycling plants will be set up in other districts of Karachi after success of the waste recycling pilot project

The Managing Director SSWMB, in a statement issued here on Monday in connection with World Environment Day, informed that SSWMB achieved significant progress in recycling waste under Haryali Hub project, an initiative carried out in collaboration with Tear Fund on a pilot basis.

"We have waste recycling plants installed at two Garbage Transfer Station (GTS) at Baldia and Sharafi goth and both of pilot projects were already recycling waste into organic compost fertilizer, plastic granules, and plastic flakes," Imtiaz Shah informed adding that now plastic dust bins had been made from the plastic granules produced by converting polythene bags into granules which could also be used for making other plastic items.

He said that SSWMB was taking all possible steps to protect the city from environmental pollution and Sindh government's waste-to-energy project has also been started in a phased manner.

He further said that environmental pollution from plastic was increasing and immediate measures were required to eliminate the threat.

Imtiaz Shah vowed that after the success of the waste recycling pilot project, the initiative would further be expanded and recycling plants would be set up in other districts as well.

