SSWMB to start garbage collection operations in Larkana soon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMC) Zubair Channa chaired a session for opening of technical tenders for door-to-door garbage collection and its shifting to landfill site in Larkana.

One local and two foreign companies participated in the tender process, said a statement issued on Tuesday.

The contractor will be selected in about a month after the evaluation of the tenders.

Speaking on the occasion, Zubair Channa said that the door-to-door garbage collection have already been started in Karachi while arrangements were also being made to launch the services in other cities of Sindh in the next few months. The shifting of garbage from garbage transfer station (GTS) to landfill sites have already started in Hyderabad, Qasimabad and Kotri, he informed.

He said that our priority was to provide relief to the residents by collecting garbage from their door steps. The services will be launched in Korangi and Central districts in the new financial year, he added.

The MD SSWMB vowed that we strive to provide the residents with international standard cleaning services. The standard of sanitation conditions have improved in the districts where services are being provided by SSWMB and soon the residents of Central and Korangi districts and those of Hyderabad, Qasimabad, Kotri and Larkana will also be provided standard sanitation services.