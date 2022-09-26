A delegation of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and UK Base NGO TearFund visited Green Earth Waste Recycling Plant and M.M.Traders company at Lahore

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :A delegation of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) and UK Base NGO TearFund visited Green Earth Waste Recycling Plant and M.M.Traders company at Lahore.

Executive Director Operation SSWMB Tariq Nizamani, Deputy Directors Qasim Namai, Abbas Memon, Almas Salim, while Project Director TearFund Sajid Gulzar, Community and Stakeholder Coordinator Junaid Bashir, Mail Coordinator Ashar Loyaal, and Engineer Sajjad were present on the occasion, said a statement on Monday.

The delegation met Director Green Earth Babar Aziz Bhatti and Manager business Development Syed Bilal Tirmizi.

Tariq Nizamani on the occasion briefed the participants regarding SSWMB.

The members of the delegation were told that this plant was the largest Tetrapack recycling plant in Pakistan, where tetrapacks and plastic are being recycled to produce benches for parks, environment-friendly furniture for children to play, and other items.

While giving a briefing regarding recycling, it was informed that all the trash that comes is recycled and nothing is sent to the landfill site. Right now the plant is collecting and recycling the waste of some residential societies, while in the future it will work on collecting waste from more societies and creating awareness.

Director M.M.Traders said that they recycle shopping bags and plastic bags.