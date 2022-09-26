UrduPoint.com

SSWMB's Delegation Visits Green Earth Recycling Plant

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 08:54 PM

SSWMB's delegation visits Green Earth Recycling Plant

A delegation of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and UK Base NGO TearFund visited Green Earth Waste Recycling Plant and M.M.Traders company at Lahore

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :A delegation of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) and UK Base NGO TearFund visited Green Earth Waste Recycling Plant and M.M.Traders company at Lahore.

Executive Director Operation SSWMB Tariq Nizamani, Deputy Directors Qasim Namai, Abbas Memon, Almas Salim, while Project Director TearFund Sajid Gulzar, Community and Stakeholder Coordinator Junaid Bashir, Mail Coordinator Ashar Loyaal, and Engineer Sajjad were present on the occasion, said a statement on Monday.

The delegation met Director Green Earth Babar Aziz Bhatti and Manager business Development Syed Bilal Tirmizi.

Tariq Nizamani on the occasion briefed the participants regarding SSWMB.

The members of the delegation were told that this plant was the largest Tetrapack recycling plant in Pakistan, where tetrapacks and plastic are being recycled to produce benches for parks, environment-friendly furniture for children to play, and other items.

While giving a briefing regarding recycling, it was informed that all the trash that comes is recycled and nothing is sent to the landfill site. Right now the plant is collecting and recycling the waste of some residential societies, while in the future it will work on collecting waste from more societies and creating awareness.

Director M.M.Traders said that they recycle shopping bags and plastic bags.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Business Company United Kingdom SITE All From

Recent Stories

Hungary Vows to Remain in EU Despite Deepening Spl ..

Hungary Vows to Remain in EU Despite Deepening Split

19 seconds ago
 Russia's FSB Says Detained Japanese Consul in City ..

Russia's FSB Says Detained Japanese Consul in City of Vladivostok Over Espionage

21 seconds ago
 CIA police arrests a suspect in injured condition

CIA police arrests a suspect in injured condition

22 seconds ago
 MPs delegation attends international conference on ..

MPs delegation attends international conference on Pakistan's 75th anniversary i ..

24 seconds ago
 US Says Fourth Iranian-Owned Aircraft Operated in ..

US Says Fourth Iranian-Owned Aircraft Operated in Violation of Export Controls o ..

21 minutes ago
 Death Toll in Izhevsk School Attack Rises to 15, I ..

Death Toll in Izhevsk School Attack Rises to 15, Including 11 Children - Investi ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.