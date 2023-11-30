Open Menu

SSWMB's Field Officers Briefed About The Monitoring System

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2023 | 08:03 PM

SSWMB's field officers briefed about the monitoring system

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Naseemuddin Mirani on Thursday chaired a meeting and the field officers were briefed about the monitoring system

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Naseemuddin Mirani on Thursday chaired a meeting and the field officers were briefed about the monitoring system.

After the inspection of the areas, the monitoring officers submitted a report on the situation of staff, machinery and other arrangements in each area.

A report was also submitted about the availability of sanitary workers and other staff.

The MD SSWMB directed the officials concerned to improve sanitation and said that the implementation of modern technology has made the monitoring process easier.

He said that all possible measures should be taken to clean Karachi and garbage and debris should also be cleaned immediately.

He further directed that garbage vehicles should be covered with tarpaulin.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Technology Vehicles All

Recent Stories

Murder convict sent to gallows

Murder convict sent to gallows

29 minutes ago
 Extortion case: ATC remands Mansha Bomb in police ..

Extortion case: ATC remands Mansha Bomb in police custody

41 minutes ago
 Ombudsperson Fauzia Viqar get CAREC Award for adva ..

Ombudsperson Fauzia Viqar get CAREC Award for advancing gender equality in Pakis ..

42 minutes ago
 Nominations open for 2nd Edition of Gender Climate ..

Nominations open for 2nd Edition of Gender Climate Award

42 minutes ago
 Pak ambassador to Belgium, Libyan envoy to EU disc ..

Pak ambassador to Belgium, Libyan envoy to EU discuss bilateral ties

42 minutes ago
 Jogezai terms Zardari favorite leader of people of ..

Jogezai terms Zardari favorite leader of people of Balochistan

40 minutes ago
Woman killed, 10 injured in accident

Woman killed, 10 injured in accident

40 minutes ago
 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition from Dec 1-3

14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition from Dec 1-3

40 minutes ago
 Shehbaz meets Nawaz, felicitates him on acquittal

Shehbaz meets Nawaz, felicitates him on acquittal

40 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister, Professor Dr. Javed Akram ..

Punjab Health Minister, Professor Dr. Javed Akram advocates hemophilia awareness

40 minutes ago
 HEC selects 321 Sri Lankan students to study in Pa ..

HEC selects 321 Sri Lankan students to study in Pakistani universities

47 minutes ago
 LESCO rewards well-performing employees

LESCO rewards well-performing employees

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan