UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSWMB's Lifting Of Offal Of Sacrificial Animals To Be Finished By Last Day Of Eid: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 10:20 PM

SSWMB's lifting of offal of sacrificial animals to be finished by last day of Eid: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Monday said that the Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SWMB) was in the process of removing the remains of the offals.

In a statement, Nasir said that the operation would continue till night in which complaints related to offals would also be addressed.

He said that all the collection points would be cleared by night and lime spraying and spray campaign of disinfectants would be ensured.

Meanwhile, Kashif Gulzar Sheikh, MD, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, visited the landfill sites, collection points and areas and inspected the removal of debris and other issues.

4691 tons from Malir district, 10389 tons from Central district, 5004 tons from Korangi district and 9012 tons from western district.

As many as 85 collection points were set up to collect the debris in one place, from where the dumper loader, truck continues to transport the debris to the Colander full site trenches in a timely manner, while other works were in progress.

Under the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, on the third day of Eid, the removal and cleaning work would continue till night.

Meanwhile, officials of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board in each district kept the monitoring process transparent due to which the people got relief and better results came out.

Related Topics

Sindh Progress Nasir Korangi Malir SITE All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED15.8 bn Monday

23 minutes ago

Etisalat Group to pay out interim dividends from A ..

23 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed postpones award ceremony of 11t ..

53 minutes ago

&#039;Year of Preparations for the Next Fifty Year ..

53 minutes ago

Amana Healthcare offers rehabilitation programme f ..

1 hour ago

Launch of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant a ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.