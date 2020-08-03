KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Monday said that the Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SWMB) was in the process of removing the remains of the offals.

In a statement, Nasir said that the operation would continue till night in which complaints related to offals would also be addressed.

He said that all the collection points would be cleared by night and lime spraying and spray campaign of disinfectants would be ensured.

Meanwhile, Kashif Gulzar Sheikh, MD, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, visited the landfill sites, collection points and areas and inspected the removal of debris and other issues.

4691 tons from Malir district, 10389 tons from Central district, 5004 tons from Korangi district and 9012 tons from western district.

As many as 85 collection points were set up to collect the debris in one place, from where the dumper loader, truck continues to transport the debris to the Colander full site trenches in a timely manner, while other works were in progress.

Under the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, on the third day of Eid, the removal and cleaning work would continue till night.

Meanwhile, officials of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board in each district kept the monitoring process transparent due to which the people got relief and better results came out.