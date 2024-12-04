St. Lawrence College Students, Faculty Pay Awareness Visit To Governor House
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Principal, teachers and students of St. Lawrence Government Girls Degree College Karachi visited the Governor House here on Wednesday.
The purpose of the awareness visit of the students to Governor House was to involve the youth in nation building.
The students examined the items of the historical room of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and also visited the “Bell of Hope”, the complaint cell, the ration drive and the IT Marquee.
The students expressed their pleasant surprise by ringing the bell of hope.
The staff at the complaint cell briefed the children about the procedure.
The students highly appreciated the ration drive initiative and said it would be beneficial for the poor segment of the society.
The welfare initiatives like the ration drive awaken the spirit of social service in the students.
While inspecting the IT Marquee, the students showed interest in modern technology.
The students praised the various projects of the Governor Initiative and also asked questions.
The principal and teachers were of the opinion that the projects underway under the Governor Initiative are very wonderful.
Teachers said that the Governor House's initiatives will be helpful in fostering positive thinking among students.
