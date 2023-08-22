Open Menu

St. Luke's Church Abbottabad Holds Interfaith Gathering In Solidarity With Jaranwala Incident Victims'

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2023 | 08:50 PM

St. Luke's Church Abbottabad holds interfaith gathering in solidarity with Jaranwala incident victims'

St. Luke's Church Abbottabad Tuesday organized a congregation to demonstrate unwavering solidarity with the Christian community in the wake of the unfortunate incident in Jaranwala

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :St. Luke's Church Abbottabad Tuesday organized a congregation to demonstrate unwavering solidarity with the Christian community in the wake of the unfortunate incident in Jaranwala.

The speakers unanimously condemned the event and stressed the importance of taking legal measures against the wrongdoers.

The gathering was hosted by the Association of Churches Hazara at St. Luke's Church Abbottabad, Alongside legal representatives including Deputy Vice President of the High Court Bar Abbottabad, Khalid Rabbani Advocate, District Amir of Jamat-e-Islami Abdul Razaq Abbasi, Zakir Paul Advocate representing the Association of Churches, President of the District Bar Sardar Basharat, Presidents of Havelian Bar and Haripur Bar, and several other was also present on the occasion.

The speakers also underscored that Pakistan's constitution guarantees safeguarding minority rights. The incident garnered unified condemnation from diverse religious leaders and scholars spanning different sects and ideologies, reflecting the nation's stance against such deplorable acts.

They reiterated the essence of islam, which emphasizes respecting other faiths and consistently propagates a message of peace. A special prayer ceremony had been previously arranged for the Christian community in Jaranwala, where spiritual leaders including Father Rafique Javed of St. Luke's Church, Father Ismael Nazuk, Father Michael Fiaz, Father Naseer William, and Father Saleem Ghouri provided spiritual support, and guidance.

Zakir Paul Advocate, General Secretary of the Association of Churches Hazara, expressed gratitude towards the people who collectively demonstrated interfaith unity. He extended his appreciation to the Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff, Chief Minister of Punjab, Senior Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, and all religious scholars who unequivocally condemned the Jaranwala incident and ensured punitive actions against the perpetrators.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Army Condemnation Abbottabad Punjab Minority Haripur Jaranwala Havelian Prayer Church Christian Event All From Unity Foods Limited Court

Recent Stories

IHC adjourns PTI chairman's appeal against Toshakh ..

IHC adjourns PTI chairman's appeal against Toshakhana case verdict till Aug 24

6 minutes ago
 DC Swat holds meeting on delimitations

DC Swat holds meeting on delimitations

6 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: ATC extends interim bail of Fawad ..

May-9 vandalism: ATC extends interim bail of Fawad Chaudhry in 2 cases

6 minutes ago
 African Union suspends Niger over coup as 12 troop ..

African Union suspends Niger over coup as 12 troops die in new attack

6 minutes ago
 Prize distribution ceremony held for students

Prize distribution ceremony held for students

21 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: 3 PTI workers remanded in police ..

May-9 vandalism: 3 PTI workers remanded in police custody

23 minutes ago
PDMA Punjab DG visits Atari, reviews flood situati ..

PDMA Punjab DG visits Atari, reviews flood situation in Sutlej River

23 minutes ago
 GCAA confirms readiness of UAE’s airports to wel ..

GCAA confirms readiness of UAE’s airports to welcome COP28 guests

42 minutes ago
 Condolence Reference: Mama Salam Baloch remembered ..

Condolence Reference: Mama Salam Baloch remembered for his struggles

23 minutes ago
 Sami vows to step up CPEC projects' momentum

Sami vows to step up CPEC projects' momentum

24 minutes ago
 Bilawal, Zardari grieved over martyrdom of securit ..

Bilawal, Zardari grieved over martyrdom of security personnel in South Wazirista ..

24 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses ICA against release of Afridi & Shan ..

IHC dismisses ICA against release of Afridi & Shandana

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan