ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :St. Luke's Church Abbottabad Tuesday organized a congregation to demonstrate unwavering solidarity with the Christian community in the wake of the unfortunate incident in Jaranwala.

The speakers unanimously condemned the event and stressed the importance of taking legal measures against the wrongdoers.

The gathering was hosted by the Association of Churches Hazara at St. Luke's Church Abbottabad, Alongside legal representatives including Deputy Vice President of the High Court Bar Abbottabad, Khalid Rabbani Advocate, District Amir of Jamat-e-Islami Abdul Razaq Abbasi, Zakir Paul Advocate representing the Association of Churches, President of the District Bar Sardar Basharat, Presidents of Havelian Bar and Haripur Bar, and several other was also present on the occasion.

The speakers also underscored that Pakistan's constitution guarantees safeguarding minority rights. The incident garnered unified condemnation from diverse religious leaders and scholars spanning different sects and ideologies, reflecting the nation's stance against such deplorable acts.

They reiterated the essence of islam, which emphasizes respecting other faiths and consistently propagates a message of peace. A special prayer ceremony had been previously arranged for the Christian community in Jaranwala, where spiritual leaders including Father Rafique Javed of St. Luke's Church, Father Ismael Nazuk, Father Michael Fiaz, Father Naseer William, and Father Saleem Ghouri provided spiritual support, and guidance.

Zakir Paul Advocate, General Secretary of the Association of Churches Hazara, expressed gratitude towards the people who collectively demonstrated interfaith unity. He extended his appreciation to the Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff, Chief Minister of Punjab, Senior Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, and all religious scholars who unequivocally condemned the Jaranwala incident and ensured punitive actions against the perpetrators.