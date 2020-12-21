UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

St Marry School Orgnizes Event To Celebrate Christmas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 03:20 PM

St Marry school orgnizes event to celebrate Christmas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Saint Marry Higher Sachool Sukkur organized an event in connection with the Christmas celebrations here on Monday.

Ex Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh graced the event and cutted the cake of Christmas celebrations.

At the occasion, Principal of the school, Sister Rozee welcomed the guests in their religious ceremony.

Addressing the participants, she said that Jesus's preaching were to develop brotherhood, love and equality in the society.

Related Topics

Christmas Arslan Sukkur Event Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not recognize Israel until the issue ..

7 minutes ago

CBUAE to launch Monetary Bills in collaboration wi ..

26 minutes ago

Japan Finds No Incidents of Mutated Coronavirus St ..

4 minutes ago

Seoul Metropolitan Area Limits Gathering to 4 Peop ..

4 minutes ago

German CureVac Company to Start Phase 3 of COVID-1 ..

4 minutes ago

Poland May Start Vaccinating First 10,000 People A ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.