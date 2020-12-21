St Marry school orgnizes event to celebrate Christmas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Saint Marry Higher Sachool Sukkur organized an event in connection with the Christmas celebrations here on Monday.

Ex Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh graced the event and cutted the cake of Christmas celebrations.

At the occasion, Principal of the school, Sister Rozee welcomed the guests in their religious ceremony.

Addressing the participants, she said that Jesus's preaching were to develop brotherhood, love and equality in the society.