St Mary's School Organizes Event To Celebrate Christmas

Published December 21, 2022



SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Saint Marry Higher Sachool Sukkur organized an event in connection with the Christmas celebrations here on Wednesday.

President, Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI), Sukkur, Amir Ghuri graced the event by cutting the cake at the event.

At the occasion, Principal of the school, Sister Rozee welcomed the guests in their religious ceremony.

Addressing the participants, she said that Jesus's preaching were meant to develop brotherhood, love and equality in the society.

A large number of notables, patents l, teachers and students attended the event.

