UrduPoint.com

St Patrick's Church, High School Will Be Repaired: CM Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2022 | 07:44 PM

St Patrick's church, high school will be repaired: CM Sindh

A delegation of Catholic Board of Education led by Father Mario Rodrigues called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed different issues, including repair of St Patrick's Cathedral Church, Saddar Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation of Catholic board of Education led by Father Mario Rodrigues called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed different issues, including repair of St Patrick's Cathedral Church, Saddar Karachi.

Father Mario told the chief minister that St Patrick's Church was built in 1818 now it needed some necessary repairs while the chief minister issued directives to his Principal Secretary Fayaz Jatoi to get it done through a scheme, said a statement on Thursday.

Father Mario said that Catholic Board was running 40 schools in the city.

He added that these schools were imparting quality education but due to some issues these schools were facing some financial issues.

At this the chief minister said that he would direct the education department to resolve their issues on priority basis.

Another issue which came under discussion was St Patrick's high school building's repair.

Father Mario said that it was an old building and has been declared as heritage, therefore it could not be repaired without the permission of the heritage committee. The chief minister said that the school building would be repaired through Endowment Fund Trust by meeting all the required formalities on priority basis.

Father Mario thanked the chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for his unflinching support and patronage.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Education Jatoi Saddar Murad Ali Shah Church All

Recent Stories

Sindh govt approves 1000 acre palm oil project

Sindh govt approves 1000 acre palm oil project

5 minutes ago
 SCBAP announces formation of legal committee to hi ..

SCBAP announces formation of legal committee to highlight Yaseen Malik's case

5 minutes ago
 Court adjourns reference against Sindh CM till Jul ..

Court adjourns reference against Sindh CM till July 7

6 minutes ago
 'Incompetent' PTI leaders not to get another chanc ..

'Incompetent' PTI leaders not to get another chance to rule country: Marriyum

6 minutes ago
 Mayor assures resolution of traders' problems

Mayor assures resolution of traders' problems

6 minutes ago
 Rain wind-thundershower expected at various parts ..

Rain wind-thundershower expected at various parts of country; PMD

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.