(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation of Catholic Board of Education led by Father Mario Rodrigues called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed different issues, including repair of St Patrick's Cathedral Church, Saddar Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation of Catholic board of Education led by Father Mario Rodrigues called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed different issues, including repair of St Patrick's Cathedral Church, Saddar Karachi.

Father Mario told the chief minister that St Patrick's Church was built in 1818 now it needed some necessary repairs while the chief minister issued directives to his Principal Secretary Fayaz Jatoi to get it done through a scheme, said a statement on Thursday.

Father Mario said that Catholic Board was running 40 schools in the city.

He added that these schools were imparting quality education but due to some issues these schools were facing some financial issues.

At this the chief minister said that he would direct the education department to resolve their issues on priority basis.

Another issue which came under discussion was St Patrick's high school building's repair.

Father Mario said that it was an old building and has been declared as heritage, therefore it could not be repaired without the permission of the heritage committee. The chief minister said that the school building would be repaired through Endowment Fund Trust by meeting all the required formalities on priority basis.

Father Mario thanked the chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for his unflinching support and patronage.