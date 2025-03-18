St. Patrick’s Feast with an Interfaith Iftar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) St. Patrick’s High School joyously celebrated the Feast of St. Patrick, honoring its patron saint, with a unique Interfaith Iftar that symbolized religious harmony and unity. The event brought together students, faculty, and staff from Christian, Muslim, and Hindu communities, reinforcing the school’s commitment to fostering peace, respect, and inclusivity for all faiths.

The evening commenced with a soulful performance of hymns by the students, filling the atmosphere with a sense of devotion and reverence for St. Patrick. In response, Muslim students presented Naats, expressing their love and faith through beautiful recitations.

The event also included special prayers for Pakistan, the school, and the well-being of all attendees, reflecting a collective desire for peace and prosperity.

As the Azaan for Maghrib prayer resonated, attendees, regardless of their religious backgrounds, sat together to break their fast in an inspiring act of togetherness.

Speaking on the occasion, Rev. Fr. Mario Angelo Rodrigues, Principal of St. Patrick’s High School, extended his warmest wishes for both Ramadan and the Feast of St. Patrick. He emphasized the importance of living in harmony and embracing the spirit of brotherhood, regardless of religious differences.