Open Menu

St. Patrick’s Feast With An Interfaith Iftar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 07:30 PM

St. Patrick’s Feast with an Interfaith Iftar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) St. Patrick’s High School joyously celebrated the Feast of St. Patrick, honoring its patron saint, with a unique Interfaith Iftar that symbolized religious harmony and unity. The event brought together students, faculty, and staff from Christian, Muslim, and Hindu communities, reinforcing the school’s commitment to fostering peace, respect, and inclusivity for all faiths.

The evening commenced with a soulful performance of hymns by the students, filling the atmosphere with a sense of devotion and reverence for St. Patrick. In response, Muslim students presented Naats, expressing their love and faith through beautiful recitations.

The event also included special prayers for Pakistan, the school, and the well-being of all attendees, reflecting a collective desire for peace and prosperity.

As the Azaan for Maghrib prayer resonated, attendees, regardless of their religious backgrounds, sat together to break their fast in an inspiring act of togetherness.

Speaking on the occasion, Rev. Fr. Mario Angelo Rodrigues, Principal of St. Patrick’s High School, extended his warmest wishes for both Ramadan and the Feast of St. Patrick. He emphasized the importance of living in harmony and embracing the spirit of brotherhood, regardless of religious differences.

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made ene ..

Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy

5 minutes ago
 Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

3 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

4 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

4 hours ago
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

4 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

4 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

4 hours ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

5 hours ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan