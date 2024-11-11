St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) In a heartfelt celebration of Iqbal Day, St Patrick’s School organized a vibrant event on Monday to honour the life and legacy of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the national poet of Pakistan.

The event was a blend of speeches, poetry recitations, and a special song performance by the students, reflecting their admiration for Iqbal’s timeless contributions to the nation.

The school auditorium was filled with enthusiasm as students showcased their talents. The event began with a soulful rendition of Iqbal’s poetry in the form of songs, setting the tone for a day of inspiration. This was followed by thought-provoking speeches that highlighted Iqbal’s vision for the youth and his dream of a progressive, self-reliant Pakistan.

A series of poetry recitations by students captivated the audience, breathing life into Iqbal’s powerful words that continue to inspire generations. The program concluded with a tribute to Iqbal’s philosophy, emphasizing the importance of education, self-awareness, and unity.

Rev. Fr. Mario Angelo Rodrigues, the Principal of St. Patrick’s, expressed his pride in the students’ performances and encouraged them to take inspiration from Iqbal’s teachings. He highlighted the significance of nurturing the youth to become leaders of tomorrow, in line with Iqbal’s vision.