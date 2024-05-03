Stabbing In Fatehjang Claims A Life
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 07:34 PM
In a tragic turn of events, a heated dispute between two friends escalated to a deadly confrontation in the vicinity of Fatehjang Police Station on Friday
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) In a tragic turn of events, a heated dispute between two friends escalated to a deadly confrontation in the vicinity of Fatehjang Police Station on Friday.
According to police sources, Nazakat Ahmed, driven by anger and disagreement, fatally stabbed his longtime friend Mujahid Iqbal, during an altercation at a local hotel in Kharala Kallan village.
The chilling incident left the community in shock, and swift action was taken by the authorities in this regard. Police apprehended the accused, Nazakat Ahmed, and recovered the weapon used in this cold-blooded murder. Two separate cases have been registered, and investigators are diligently piecing together the events that led to this heartbreaking loss of life.
Recent Stories
US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab
ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2024
Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challenge Cup matches
Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra
PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD
Privincial health minister visits Children Complex to review health facilities
Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market debut
Blasts kill nine in camp for displaced in east DR Congo
PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-25
President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiqui's retirement w.e.f. June 30 ..
PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi
Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Minister for Power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab4 minutes ago
-
Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra6 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD6 minutes ago
-
Privincial health minister visits Children Complex to review health facilities6 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiqui's retirement w.e.f. June 30, 20214 minutes ago
-
PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi14 minutes ago
-
Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Minister for Power4 minutes ago
-
Governor congratulates nation for launching Pakistan's historic lunar mission ICUBE-Q4 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur directs implementation of playground policy ..4 minutes ago
-
Over 35000 complaints handled in year 2023, says Ombudsman Punjab4 minutes ago
-
FJWU hosts inaugural ceremony of online Internship Program (OIP) 20244 minutes ago
-
Faisal Salim Kundi, Sardar Salim Haider nominated for Punjab, KP governors’ posts33 minutes ago