Stabbing In Fatehjang Claims A Life

Published May 03, 2024

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) In a tragic turn of events, a heated dispute between two friends escalated to a deadly confrontation in the vicinity of Fatehjang Police Station on Friday.

According to police sources, Nazakat Ahmed, driven by anger and disagreement, fatally stabbed his longtime friend Mujahid Iqbal, during an altercation at a local hotel in Kharala Kallan village.

The chilling incident left the community in shock, and swift action was taken by the authorities in this regard. Police apprehended the accused, Nazakat Ahmed, and recovered the weapon used in this cold-blooded murder. Two separate cases have been registered, and investigators are diligently piecing together the events that led to this heartbreaking loss of life.

