Stability, continuity, tolerance way to success for country: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Thursday that stability, continuity and tolerance was a way to success for the country.

Addressing the 1st International Conference "Advances in Civil And Construction Engineering ACC-2022" organized by the University of Management and Technology (UMT), he said that Pakistan had been facing political instability, extremism and intolerance for the last 75 years which remained a major hurdle in the development of the country.

"We took difficult decisions to save the country and we succeeded in it," he said.

He said that no organization or country in the world could progress with conflicts within its structure and healthy competition could not prevail in such organization or country.

He stressed the need for collaboration among institutions of the country, saying that without which it could be destructive for the progress of the country.

Ahsan Iqbal said that intolerance was like a poison for any society and democracy, and added that he was a live example of the result of intolerance as he was targeted with weapon.

He said that differences did not mean that opponent was lesser Pakistani, lesser Muslim or lesser human. Unfortunately, intolerance was inculcated in the minds of youth over the years and social norms were badly damaged.

"If we convert our differences into hate then no need of any outer enemy to destroy us," he added.

"We should not look down upon the person who has different opinions than us," he said.

He said that Pakistan was not lesser than any other developed or developing countries in policies, honesty or abilities, but the country could not make progress due to instability and political discontinuation." If we want progress, then we must bring stability and continuity," he added.

He said that Pakistan would have to work harder now and the work of 50 years should be completed in 25 years.

Ahsan said that exports of the country always played a vital role in the development of any nation, but unfortunately Pakistan was far behind in this sector. All developed country had made significant growth in exports, whereas, Pakistan's exports were just USD 32 billion, adding that the nation should work hard to increase the number to at least USD 100 billion.

He said that if skilled labour could contribute a lot in the construction sector of the world then there should be big share of Pakistan's construction companies in other countries.

He stressed on the importance of construction sector and urged the universities and other concerned to form modern construction companies which could compete in the international market.

"We should promote and strengthen the construction industry for the development of the nation," he added.

He stressed the need for national centre of excellence for the construction industry.

The current generation had to work hard for the better future of the next generation, he added.