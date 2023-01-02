Stability in the economy and the unity of the nation in the fight against terrorism is indispensable.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Important to save the state instead of politics, facing immense challenges as a nation will set the best example of patriotism. Leader of Muslim League Q

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023) Leader of Muslim League Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan, while discussing the recent situation, said that the entire nation restored the splendor of the homeland by offering immense sacrifices against terrorism.He said that the atmosphere of chaos in the country is providing an opportunity to the hostile elements to start acts of sabotage and cowardly terrorism again.

He said that the country is currently suffering from severe economic crisis due to which the common man and the state are suffering.

Armed forces and the law enforcement agencies engaged in national defence are busy day and night to restore the glory of the country.biggest test at the moment is for the state's stakeholders to see what steps they take to save the state.Because at this time the defense of the state and its survival is the biggest challenge of all challenges.