"Stability of Kashmir Rally" held in Mirpur-AJK

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Sep, 2025) A mammoth congregation, known as the "Stability of Kashmir and Kashmir Freedom Movement Rally," was held in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The rally was staged by officers and subordinate employees of various AJK government functionaries, showcasing their solidarity and unity.

The rally commenced from MUST varsity's old campus and culminated at Central Shaheed Chowk. Participants waved national flags of Pakistan and AJK, raising slogans in support of Kashmir's unity with Pakistan and the country's armed forces, reported by APP correspondent.

The rally was led by prominent figures, including Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain, Commissioner Inland Revenue Syed Ansar Ali, and DC Yasir Riaz.

Other participants included officers from various departments, such as education, tourism, and public health engineering.

The participants resolved to maintain the sanctity, dignity, and honor of state institutions and the State writ. Slogans were raised in support of the Pakistan Army, Kashmir's freedom movement, and the martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation.

The rally aimed to promote mutual unity and solidarity among officers and employees of public sector institutions. The event highlighted the importance of collective efforts in supporting the State's writ and institutions.

