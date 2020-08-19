UrduPoint.com
Stability Witnessed In National Economy Due To PTI Policies: Sheikh Khurram

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

Stability witnessed in national economy due to PTI policies: Sheikh Khurram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The stability in national economy has been witnessed due to positive policies of PTI government, said Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Khurram Shehzad.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that PTI government had completed two years and it will also complete remaining constitutional tenure easily.

He said that PTI government had evolved best policies for the betterment and development of Pakistan.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had visionary leadership qualities and due to his positive policies, national economy started going upward and now the government was trying to improve life standard of common men.

He said that Naya Pakistan and Ehsaas Programme were best initiatives of the PTI government for the welfare of the society.

He said that due to positive policies of PTI government, the country had come out of many problems.

He said that coronavirus pandemic had also hit Pakistan badly, but now we have come out of tough situation.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest person, therefore, corrupt elements were spreading negative propaganda against him as he had initiated accountability process against them for recovery of national wealth which they looted and plundered with great impunity.

He said that PTI government was fighting at various fronts for stability of national economy. He said that PTI policies had promoted soft image of the country at international level and now opponents were also acknowledging leadership qualities of Imran Khan.

He said that PTI government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had showed excellent performance despite indifferent attitude of opposition in two years.

He said that coronavirus had badly hit trade and business activities in the country, however, PTI government showed determination and overcome the crisis.

