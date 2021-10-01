UrduPoint.com

Stable Afghanistan Inevitable For Regional Peace: Dr Moeed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 06:20 PM

Stable Afghanistan inevitable for regional peace: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf Friday said a stable Afghanistan was inevitable for peace in the region.

The NSA in an interview to a Russian tv channel said Pakistan had always said that there should be a political solution in Afghanistan.

He said Afghanistan had been at war for the last four decades, where Pakistan had hosted more than four million refugees in the past.

"Pakistan wants to see a stable and peaceful Afghanistan and is talking for peace and stability in the region," Dr Moeed Yusuf said.

He said Pakistan was not speaking on behalf of Taliban. "India has always played a role of spoiler in the region. It has already been proved to the world that India used fake news to spread its false narrative on Panjshir Valley," he added.

He said Russia, Pakistan and China could play a positive and active role in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Afghanistan World Russia China TV Refugee Million

Recent Stories

TECNO POVA 2 x PUBG Campus Championship to start s ..

TECNO POVA 2 x PUBG Campus Championship to start soon

11 minutes ago
 Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Bu ..

Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Buhumaid

24 minutes ago
 How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smar ..

How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smartphone series!

44 minutes ago
 NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat S ..

NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz in money laundering cas ..

49 minutes ago
 United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector ..

United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector Investment In Clean Energy In ..

55 minutes ago
 US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues ..

US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues for collaboration

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.