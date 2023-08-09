Stable, consistent political environment crucial to ensure progress: Khursheed Shah

Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Wednesday underscored the need for a more stable and consistent political environment to ensure the progress of the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Wednesday underscored the need for a more stable and consistent political environment to ensure the progress of the nation.

In his address during the farewell session of the National Assembly, he highlighted Pakistan's unique history of constitution-making and dissolution. He emphasized that the constitution of the country was not followed, fostering a sense of complexity in its governance.

Minister Khursheed Shah drew attention to the period spanning from 1988 to 1997 when successive assemblies were elected and subsequently dissolved. He underscored the need for a more stable and consistent political environment to ensure the nation's progress.

Shah paid tribute to the memory of the revered martyr, Benazir Bhutto, attributing her sacrifice to the preservation of the very house he was addressing. He revealed that, in pursuit of restoring the democratic system, the government had extended support even to individuals and groups they initially did not intend to support.

Moreover, the Minister underscored the achievement of the present assembly in completing a full five-year term.

He urged fellow legislators and citizens alike to introspect about the gains and losses experienced during this time, encouraging a collective understanding of the nation's trajectory.

Shah stressed the urgency of developing comprehensive, long-term strategies to safeguard Pakistan's political system, democracy, and economy. He urged unity among the nation's stakeholders and called for tolerance and respect between opposing forces, asserting that a harmonious political landscape is crucial for the nation's stability.

Highlighting the notable collaboration among thirteen different political parties, the Minister commended Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for his adept leadership in uniting these factions. This unity, he claimed, stands as a testament to the potential for constructive cooperation in Pakistan's political landscape.

In conclusion, Minister Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah's address underscored the need for consistent and sustainable political progress, drawing attention to the nation's history while advocating for a shared vision of Pakistan's future.