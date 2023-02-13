UrduPoint.com

Stable Economic Policies Could Make Pakistan Developed Country: President HCSTSI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 07:03 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani has said that stable economic policies can bring back the country on the right track of progress and prosperity adding that despite the fact that foreign exchange reserves are under threats, Pakistan can achieve success in economic development by adopting the concrete strategy.

In a statement, issued here on Monday, he said Pakistan is an enormous country and enjoys the status of 33rd largest agricultural land in the world, which is more than France and Great Britain. Pakistan is a country whose GDP accounts for 23 percent and provides employment to 42 percent of the people of the country, he said and added, Pakistan is among the countries with the youngest population in the world and has an individuality which can be a great asset to any country.

The HCSTSI President said that the potential of the country was also vast because it had ports, deep seas in the form of Gawadar, seven of the twenty highest peaks and mountains in the world as well as two deserts and fertile lands.

The country has got everything but there is the need to create a system through which, the country's economy can flourish without confusion by flourishing local trade, promotion of industrialization, utilization of tourism potential, and enhancement of agriculture production with the help of modern technology.

"It is possible to acquire and promote technology and engineering skills", he said and added, "We need to take the most effective steps for research and development which prove to be fruitful".

With the culmination of the atmosphere of uncertainty and instability, the country can surely achieve the tasks of rapid progress and prosperity, he said and cited the example of Finland. He also gave the example of Bangladesh, where he said Dr. Younus revolutionized the field of microfinance by establishing the Grameen Bank and providing small loans to poor people which brought a revolutionary change in the economics of the country.

