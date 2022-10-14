UrduPoint.com

Stable Economy, Rule Of Law And Constitution Are The Basic Units Of A Welfare State. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 03:24 PM

Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are the basic units of a welfare state. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Pakistan is in dire need of peace and order and political stability to deal with internal and external challenges. Deputy Secretary Information Muslim League Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14 OCT, 2022) Muslim League Q Deputy Information Secretary Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that hostile elements are active from time to time to destabilize the state through their puppets.He said that Pakistan is in dire need of peace and order and political stability to deal with internal and external challenges.

He further said that the strength of the economy and the rule of law and constitution are the basic units of a welfare state.

