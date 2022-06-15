UrduPoint.com

Stable Pakistan Guarantees Indian Muslims Safety: Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said a stable and strong Pakistan guaranteed of the Indian Muslims safety

Addressing a seminar on the 'Rights of Minorities and Global Peace' organized by International Islamic Council and Pakistan Ulema Council here; he expressed his fear that if there would be instability in the country, it would be harmful for the Muslims on the other side of the aisle as well.

Criticizing the most lethal form of Islamophobia in India, Tahir Ashrafi said it was the responsibility of religious and political leaderships to be united to meet the internal and external challenges being faced by the country with concerted efforts.

He urged the political leaderships to come on the table talk and remove their differences for the stability, security and sovereignty of Pakistan.

Eulogizing the offer of grand dialogue by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, he said it should not only be confined to the religious and political leaderships, it should be comprised of all segments of the society including minority and business communities.

He was of the view that we should devise a comprehensive strategy for the next 25 years to build a stable Pakistan for the coming generations.

He lamented that Pakistan's defense budget was seven times lower than India and also some other important Islamic countries despite the fact that enemy countries from Israel to India were in the search of an opportunity to damage the Pakistan's sovereignty.

Condemning blasphemous comments by the spokespersons of Indian ruling party, Tahir Ashrafi paid tributes to Middle East countries for making no compromise on the sanctity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Besides foreign affairs ministry, he urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to legislate against the blasphemy of divine religions, prophets and books at the forum of the United Nations and declare it a crime worldwide.

The seminar was attended by ambassadors of different Islamic countries, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, Maulana Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Pakistan Peoples Party's leader Faisal Kareem Kundi, Pir Naqeeb ur Rehman, Sahibzada Hassan Haseeb ur Rehman, Maulana Abubakar Siddique, Maulana Hafiz ur Rehman, Maulana Saadullah Ludhyanvi, Muslim World League Director General Dr Saadul Harsi and representatives of different religions.

