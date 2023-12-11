Stable Pakistan inevitable: says Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said that a stable and prosperous Pakistan is inevitable for which everyone would have to play their active role

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said that a stable and prosperous Pakistan is inevitable for which everyone would have to play their active role.

Addressing the 7th Parliamentary board meeting of the party held here at PML-N Secretariat on Monday, he said Pakistan is facing multiple challenges which should be settled at all costs.

The PML-N Quaid said that when Pakistan was established in 1947, it was among the developed countries but now it was facing economic challenges. He recalled that recently some of rulers were not aware of the problems of the masses and they completely ignored the public welfare sector, adding that they were only safeguarding their personal interests.

Nawaz Sharif said that the country was progressing during his tenure as Prime Minister in 2017 but the development journey was halted and an incompetent government was imposed on the nation, which sabotaged development projects. He added that in 2017 there was 18-hour load-shedding in the country and the PML-N had resolved the energy issue in a proper manner.

He said that it was the perception of his opponents in 2018 that the PML-N was going to make a government once again due to speedy development and addressing the country’s core issues, adding that the nation wanted to know the realities that why the country was pushed back in that time.

Nawaz said that politicians should come forward with an objective to serve the masses and everyone interested in politics must set their goal that is the progress of the country. He said that his party would award tickets purely on merit and everyone who gets party tickets should be determined to serve the public in a true spirit. He hoped for a better future for the country and the people.

"All politicians would have to think and put in collective efforts for the development of the country while setting aside their personal interests and petty differences. Progress from the grassroots level to the country level should be the motto of politicians as serving the Constituencies and districts leads to the development of the country," he said.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, Senator Ishaq Dar, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, Pervez Rasheed, Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq and candidates, who have applied for party tickets from Lahore, Attock, Jehlum, Multan and Chakwal were present.