UrduPoint.com

Stable, Peaceful Afghanistan Vital For Building Communication Linkages Between Pakistan, Central Asia: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 09:07 PM

Stable, peaceful Afghanistan vital for building communication linkages between Pakistan, Central Asia: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain Monday said a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan was vital for building communication linkages between Pakistan and Central Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain Monday said a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan was vital for building communication linkages between Pakistan and Central Asia.

During a meeting with Ambassador of Uzbekistan Aybek Arif Usmanov who called on him here, he said enhanced cooperation between the two countries in areas mutually beneficial to each other would also open new avenues of opportunities and prosperity in the entire region.

He said the dream of building a rail track between Karachi and Tashkent and start of truck service from Pakistan to Central Asia could only be materialized with peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan enjoyed cordial bilateral ties with the brotherly country and would like to foster close coordination with Tashkent on all regional issues particularly on Afghanistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visit to Tashkent provided a new impetus to the bilateral relations as both sides vowed to reinforce multifaceted bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

He said Pakistan was desirous of all inclusive government representing all factions of society in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan and Uzbekistan had agreed to produce movies on the lives of Mughal Emperor Zahiruddin Babar and legendary urdu poet Asadullah Khan Ghalib. He said the proposal in that regard came up during the visit of prime minister to Uzbekistan.

He said it was agreed that an expert group would be created for the purpose to execute this project.

He said Uzbekistan was a key Central Asian country and deepening of cultural ties between the two countries would give boost to people to people contacts.

The Uzbek ambassador commended Pakistan's role in evacuating stranded people from Afghanistan.

He expressed the hope that an inclusive government in Kabul would be formed having representation of all ethnic groups.

He also underlined the need for promoting all types of tourism between the two countries besides proposing Pakistan Television to telecast documentaries on historical Uzbek sites of Samarkand, Bukhara and Sufism traditions.

The meeting was attended by the senior officials of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Film And Movies Visit Bukhara Tashkent Uzbekistan All From Government Asia PTV

Recent Stories

Emirates Schools Establishment completes preparati ..

Emirates Schools Establishment completes preparations for new school year

9 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on de ..

RAK Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

24 minutes ago
 Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receive ..

Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Jordan&#039;s ..

24 minutes ago
 Oil and equities bounce back from last week's tumb ..

Oil and equities bounce back from last week's tumble

2 minutes ago
 KP govt releases corona restrictions for 9 high di ..

KP govt releases corona restrictions for 9 high disease prevalence cities

2 minutes ago
 25 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

25 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.