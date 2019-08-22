Stable, prosperous Afghanistan imperative for Pakistan: Sanjrani

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that a stable and prosperous Afghanistan was imperative for Pakistan and wider South Asian region as peace, security and stability of Afghanistan was linked to the security in Pakistan as well as of the other regional countries.

He expressed these views while talking to a Parliamentary delegation of the Afghanistan on visit to Pakistan here at the Parliament House on Thursday.

Sadiq Sanjrani also hosted a lunch in honour of the visiting delegates which was participated by parliamentarians from the both Houses at Senate Banquet Hall. During the meeting both the sides identified trade and economic cooperation and regional connectivity as important convergence points.

He said that a politically negotiated settlement led and owned by Afghans themselves was the only way forward for the long term peace in Afghanistan.

"We were determined to build our bilateral relationship on the principles of non-interference, mutual respect and common interest with Afghanistan.Pakistan does not have any favorites in Afghanistan. We wished to see a Government in Kabul that was representative of the aspirations of the people of Afghanistan," he said.

He said that Pakistan had played a pivotal role in taking forward the peace process in good faith and as a shared responsibility.Pakistan welcomed the outcome of talks on Afghanistan. Sadiq Sanjrani said the ultimate decision regarding political settlement could only be made by the Afghan themselves. Pakistan remained the most natural partner of Afghanistan for its effective rehabilitation, reconstruction, and economic revival in the post settlement, he maintained.

Chairman Senate said the visit of Afghan Parliamentary delegation on the invitation of the Upper House of the Parliament was of vital importance and both the countries should benefit from experiences from each other.

He said the state, government and people of Pakistan always remained with their Afghan brethren during all odds and would continue to do so as both the countries were integral to one another.

Both the countries should seek new avenues for mutual cooperation and prioritize each other for the trade rather than preferring the other countries for this purpose, he added.

He called upon an active interaction between the youth in both countries to steer the mutual collaboration.

Chairman Senate said the Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir were facing the brutalities of the Indian forces.The Afghan government and the people should support the cause of Kashmir. He said the Parliament of Pakistan was planning to send delegations to different countries for raising the issue of Kashmir and human rights violations in the occupied region by the Indian Forces.

Sanjrani said that keeping in view the importance of the Afghanistan as a brother neighbor country, he himself as a Chairman Senate and Speaker of the National Assembly would lead the delegation to Afghanistan to deliberate the issue and seek support of the Afghan parliament and people on Kashmir.

Talking on the occasion, Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz and Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif called for finding common solution to the common problems confronting both Afghanistan and Pakistan as both the countries share common religion, faith, culture and history. The Head of the visiting Afghan delegation Senator Qais Khan Wakilli thanked the Senate and the Chairman for invitation and warm welcome to Pakistan.

He said that Afghanistan cannot forget the support extended by Pakistan especially during the Afghan war for hosting millions of Afghan refugees. He said that we also appreciate the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts carried out by Pakistan in different regions of Afghanistan and express the hope that this support would be extended for developing the health infrastructure in the country. Senator Qais said that there was a need to improve the legislation on both sides to facilitate the enhancement of bilateral trade.He also lauded the role played by Pakistan in the Afghan peace process.

He said that the Kashmir was not only a problem of Pakistan and Afghanistan rather an issue of whole Muslim Ummah. He said that the Kashmiris were being subjected to torture and brutalities.

"We support Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir and insist on government of India to withdraw the recent changes in the constitution with regard to Kashmir," he said.

The members of the Afghan delegation said that both Pakistan and Afghanistan are facing the threat of terrorism and extremism and should find a common solution to this.

"The Kashmir issue was close to our hearts and we condemn the doing away with the article 370 of the Indian constitution," they added.

Chairman Senate thanked the Afghan delegation for support on Kashmir issue and said that they are supporting the humanity. He said the Senate was willing to provide all out support for training of the Afghan Parliamentarians and parliamentary staff of the legislative body of Afghanistan at Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

Sanjrani said the friendship groups in the parliaments of both the countries need to be activated for enhancing the cooperation in various sectors.

Afghan delegation led by Senator Qais Khan Wakilli was participated by Senators Fatima Akbari, Dr. Gul Mohammad Rasooli, Wali Shah Naibzada, Mohammad Daood Ghaffari and Ghulam Mahudin.