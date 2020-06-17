Stadium Chowk widened to address traffic congestion: SSP

(@FahadShabbir)

The traffic police with cooperation of cantonment board Peshawar have widened busy stadium chowk to ensure smooth flow of traffic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The traffic police with cooperation of cantonment board Peshawar have widened busy stadium chowk to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

SSP Traffic Waseem Ahmed Khalil and SP Cantonment, Quaid Kamal met with cantonment board authorities and appraised them about traffic problems near stadium chowk in the wake of BRT corridor construction.

The opening of stadium chowk was necessitated after clouser of its major area due to central media near bus rapid project (BRT) where traffic jam especially during morning and evening time was almost a routine matters.

Later, the cantonment board has started work on widening of stadium chowk and opened it for traffic.

The SSP said it would help address problems of traffic congestion on Bara and Saddar Roads especially during schools hours and would enhance beauty of Peshawar.