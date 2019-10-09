Staff at excise check-posts directed to be extremely vigilant: Mukesh Kumar Chawla

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control, Mukesh Kumar Chawla has directed officers/staff posted at excise check-posts to be extremely vigilant while realizing their official responsibilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control, Mukesh Kumar Chawla has directed officers/staff posted at excise check-posts to be extremely vigilant while realizing their official responsibilities.

Chairing a meeting here in his office on Wednesday he also urged the staff concerned to ensure strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), so that no inconvenience is caused to scrupulous and law abiding citizens - with equal attention to apprehend elements engaged in peddling of narcotics.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla emphasizing that excise check-posts are meant to stop and examine suspicious vehicles, possibly carrying narcotics only, said concerned staff and officers on duty must be properly uniformed with name tags.

"It is important that relevant SOPS are strictly followed so as to avoid unnecessary harassment to the drivers and passengers of vehicles found clear," said the Minister also holding the portfolio of parliamentary affairs.

He warned that strict action will be taken against the violators of SOPs mentioning that staff posted at check posts were also not allowed to check documents/motor vehicle tax certificate of the motors stopped under pretext of necessary inspection.

"This must be avoided as do cause obstruction in smooth flow of the traffic," said Chawla.

He further urged the officers concerned to ensure that other than excise check posts no checking be carried out at any other place on the highways except scheduled motor vehicle checking campaign for tax defaulting vehicles ordered by the Department time to time.

He directed the officers concerned to pay surprise visits to the check posts in their jurisdiction ensuring that the check posts were working according to the rules and regulations.

The officers were warned of strict action in case the directives/SOPs were not followed in letter and spirit.

The meeting among other was also attended by Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh.