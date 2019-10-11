UrduPoint.com
Staff Directed To Remove Cleaning Machinery Before Smog Period

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:57 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore Development Authority has directed field officers of the operation wing to complete ongoing cleaning work of sewerage and drainage lines in the city before October 15.

According to a letter issued here on Friday, it is directed to remove and limit the movement of machinery during smog period from roads so that people could move without any hurdle and generators should not be operated to reduce smoke in the air.

The directions are part of efforts of the government to combat smog.

It has been observed during previous years that smog had engulfed the city in the last week of October and first week of November which created problems of movement and health for people.

