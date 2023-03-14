Staff level agreement with IMF within a few days: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would reach within a few days as the government had accepted even the "toughest" conditions put by the global financial institution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would reach within a few days as the government had accepted even the "toughest" conditions put by the global financial institution.

The prime minister, in an interview with a private television channel (Geo news), said joint efforts were being made by both his economic team and other national institutions to make the process a success.

The prime minister spoke at length on multiple national issues, including the one-year performance of his government, the economic situation, elections, Toshakhana record, party matters as well as probe into the murder of anchorperson Arshad Sharif.

He said at the time of assuming government, he did not know that his predecessor Imran Khan had agreed on such conditions with the IMF which he later backed out of to undermine Pakistan in the world as well as among global institutions.

"This is why the IMF is making us accept those conditionalities and seeking their implementation.

No doubt, these conditions have burdened the common man," he commented.

PM Shehbaz said realising the common man's suffering, the government had decided to provide relief through the Benazir Income Support Programme. However, he said, the imported inflation caused by the Ukraine war also hit the country in form of increased fertiliser and oil prices.

Moreover, the floods also affected the national economy, and ex-prime minister Imran Khan's "shameful" lies about regime change by the United Stated created uncertainty, he added.

The prime minister told the interviewer that friendly countries like China were supporting Pakistan despite the fact that Imran Khan had hurt their brotherly ties.

Recounting the baseless allegations leveled by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership against him through local television channels as well the United Kingdom's Daily Mail, Shehbaz Sharif said the latter apologised and the UK's National Crime Agency also exonerated him from the charges hurled by that time government.

\More