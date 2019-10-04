Staff Of Commissioner's Office Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:14 PM
The staff of Commissioner's Office here on Friday expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The staff of Commissioner's Office here on Friday expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). They held a demonstration and the participants were carrying flags of Kashmir and Pakistan as well as banners inscribed with slogans "Kashmir Bany Ga Pakistan" and others.
The participants also raised slogans against India's forceful annexation of the Held Kashmir.
Tributes were paid to the bravery of Kashmiris and courageoussupport of Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.