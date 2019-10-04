UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Staff Of Commissioner's Office Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:14 PM

Staff of Commissioner's office expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

The staff of Commissioner's Office here on Friday expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The staff of Commissioner's Office here on Friday expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). They held a demonstration and the participants were carrying flags of Kashmir and Pakistan as well as banners inscribed with slogans "Kashmir Bany Ga Pakistan" and others.

The participants also raised slogans against India's forceful annexation of the Held Kashmir.

Tributes were paid to the bravery of Kashmiris and courageoussupport of Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir

Recent Stories

60 days of living hell in Kashmir

46 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

52 minutes ago

Government may call army to foil Azadi March

2 minutes ago

Serbian President Expects New Interstate Deals Fro ..

2 minutes ago

Student death caused protest against COMSATS admin ..

2 minutes ago

Sikh pilgrims visit Gurdwara Baabey Di Beri

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.