LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The staff of Commissioner's Office here on Friday expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). They held a demonstration and the participants were carrying flags of Kashmir and Pakistan as well as banners inscribed with slogans "Kashmir Bany Ga Pakistan" and others.

The participants also raised slogans against India's forceful annexation of the Held Kashmir.

Tributes were paid to the bravery of Kashmiris and courageoussupport of Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.