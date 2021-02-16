Staff of FEF adjusted in various colleges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has adjusted remaining staff of Frontier Education Foundation (FEF) in various colleges of higher education for a period of three years on deputation basis.

According to a notification issued by Department of Higher Education issued here Tuesday, lecturers Shazia Afsheen and Ayesha Baacha were adjusted in Government Degree College Yar Hussain, Rubian Sattar, librarian has been posted in Government Girls Degree College III DI Khan, Sidra Khalid, librarian has been posted in Government Degree College Mandan Bannu, Muhammad Ismail, lecturer physics has been posted in Government Degree College Buner and Office Assistant, Waqas Ahmad has been posted in Government Degree College Hayatabad.