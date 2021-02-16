UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Staff Of FEF Adjusted In Various Colleges

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

Staff of FEF adjusted in various colleges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has adjusted remaining staff of Frontier Education Foundation (FEF) in various colleges of higher education for a period of three years on deputation basis.

According to a notification issued by Department of Higher Education issued here Tuesday, lecturers Shazia Afsheen and Ayesha Baacha were adjusted in Government Degree College Yar Hussain, Rubian Sattar, librarian has been posted in Government Girls Degree College III DI Khan, Sidra Khalid, librarian has been posted in Government Degree College Mandan Bannu, Muhammad Ismail, lecturer physics has been posted in Government Degree College Buner and Office Assistant, Waqas Ahmad has been posted in Government Degree College Hayatabad.

Related Topics

Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Buner Government

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Kurdistan, Iraq

56 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to open exhibition in partnership ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Mali discuss cooperation relations

1 hour ago

UAE, African Union Commission discuss boosting coo ..

1 hour ago

OIC Condemns Erbil Rocket Attack

1 hour ago

Chadian President, UAE State Minister discuss coop ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.