Staff Of Judicial Complex Asked To Join Offices

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 08:32 PM

Staff of judicial complex asked to join offices

In light of Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders, the staff of courts in judicial complex Islamabad had been directed to join offices with precautionary measures in wake of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :In light of Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders, the staff of courts in judicial complex Islamabad had been directed to join offices with precautionary measures in wake of coronavirus.

According to a circular issued by administrator judge Raja Jawad Abbas, the staff of anti cyber crime court, anti-terrorism, banking, accountability and other courts had been asked to ensure their attendances in offices.

Earlier, most of the staff had been given leaves till May 5, due to lockdown in the city. However, the administration of judicial complex had now canceled the remaining holidays to the court employees.

The employees had been directed to adopt the precautionary measures to avoid the risk of virus spread.

More Stories From Pakistan

