Staff of Paraplegic Center donates Rs 160,000 to AKF for the flood affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Pakistan Provincial President Khalid Waqas visited the Paraplegic Center here and praised this unique institution for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal diseases and not only popular in Pakistan but also in the entire South Asia.

He especially eulogized the tireless efforts of its CEO Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas and termed it a source of pride for the entire nation. He also visited various sections of the center and took keen interest in its working.

On this occasion, an informal function was also held in the conference hall of the center wherein the administration, staff, volunteers, friends of paraplegic, patients and their caregivers participated in large numbers.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas thanked the Provincial President of Al-Khidmat Foundation for visiting the center and encouraging the staff and patients. He particularly appreciated the welfare projects of Al Khidmat Foundation for the flood victims.

On the occasion, the CEO PPCP gave away a donation cheque of Rs.160,000 on behalf of the staff and inpatient of the Paraplegic Center Peshawar for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims and assured all possible support in the future as well.