UrduPoint.com

Staff Of Paraplegic Center Donates Rs 160,000 To AKF For The Flood Affectees

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Staff of Paraplegic Center donates Rs 160,000 to AKF for the flood affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Pakistan Provincial President Khalid Waqas visited the Paraplegic Center here and praised this unique institution for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal diseases and not only popular in Pakistan but also in the entire South Asia.

He especially eulogized the tireless efforts of its CEO Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas and termed it a source of pride for the entire nation. He also visited various sections of the center and took keen interest in its working.

On this occasion, an informal function was also held in the conference hall of the center wherein the administration, staff, volunteers, friends of paraplegic, patients and their caregivers participated in large numbers.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas thanked the Provincial President of Al-Khidmat Foundation for visiting the center and encouraging the staff and patients. He particularly appreciated the welfare projects of Al Khidmat Foundation for the flood victims.

On the occasion, the CEO PPCP gave away a donation cheque of Rs.160,000 on behalf of the staff and inpatient of the Paraplegic Center Peshawar for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims and assured all possible support in the future as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Flood All From Asia

Recent Stories

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

47 minutes ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

1 hour ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

1 hour ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs concludes training with French Custo ..

Dubai Customs concludes training with French Customs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.