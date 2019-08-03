Staff of pediatric department KTH given commendation certificates

(@imziishan)

Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Medical Director Professor Doctor Irshad Ahmad Saturday distributed commendation certificates and prizes among staff working in pediatric departments of the hospital.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Medical Director Professor Doctor Irshad Ahmad Saturday distributed commendation certificates and prizes among staff working in pediatric departments of the hospital.

A ceremony to this effect was held in pediatric department wherein attended by Nursing Director Rehmat Ullah , Associate Prof. Dr. Sabir Khan, Assistant Prof Dr Abdul Khaliq, Assistant Prof. Dr Syed Imad Ali Shah, Trainee Medical Officers (TMOs), and paramedical staff.

Addressing the event, Chief Guest lauded services rendered by the staff of pediatric department to assist and help out patients.

He said that objective of the event is to boost morale of paramedical staff and doctors besides giving them orientation to improve their performance.

Dr. Javed Iqbal (TMO) was declared best doctor of the year, Dr Samina Khan (TMO) was declared best doctor of the month, Elizbath, staff nurse, declared best staff nurse of the year and Saeeda, staff nurse, declared best staff nurse of the month.