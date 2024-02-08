Open Menu

Staff Of PRC, Rescue 1122 Deployed For Emergency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Staff of PRC, Rescue 1122 deployed for emergency

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Red Crescent and Rescue 1122 staff have been deployed as emergency response teams in District Bajaur to deal with any emergency situation.

Red Crescent response teams including first aiders, ambulance services and blood donation volunteers are available all the teams have been instructed to stay near the sensitive polling station during the polling time.

When asked to comment on the present situation, the officials said that they have taken all precautionary measures to deal with any emergency.

He said Chairman Red Crescent Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari directed all the staff to be alert and extend all-out emergency support to the general public, if any, during the ongoing election process in Bajaur District.

Besides law enforcement agencies and FC, 2,526 policemen were deployed for the security of these police stations.

