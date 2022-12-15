Staff playing vital role for betterment of Balochistan Varsity; VC

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Vice Chancellor of University of University (UoB) Professor Dr. Shafiqur Rehman on Thursday said the academia and the management of the University were playing their important role for its development.

He expressed these views while addressing at a oath taking ceremony of Balochistan University's Officer Association organized at the UoB Auditorium.

He expressed these views while addressing at a oath taking ceremony of Balochistan University's Officer Association organized at the UoB Auditorium.

The Vice-Chancellor formally administered the oath to the newly elected cabinet and congratulated the new office bearers comprising on Dr. Ainuddin Agha, newly elected Chairman Nazir Lahri, General Secretary Nimatullah Kakar, Jamia Professor Babark Khan, University Employees Association President Shah Ali Bugti.

A large number of teachers, officers and employees were present on the occasion.

The VC said that we would utilize our energies for improvement and success of the University, because teamwork and effective human resources were indispensable for the development of any organization.

He said that the University of Balochistan was an important educational institution and thousands of students were acquiring higher education from the University and future generations would depend on it.

He said that all possible steps would be taken to solve the problems of the officers of the University and measures would be taken to highlight the consulting skills of the officers and their welfare.

