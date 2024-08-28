Staff put on high-alert with machinery in view of rain prediction: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Wednesday said that in the light of current weather situation, all staff have been put on high alert with machinery to prevent inconvenience to citizens during the rains.

He said this during his visit to various areas, streets and storm water drains of Karachi.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that due to a powerful rain system entering the city, there has been a continuation of light to heavy rain in various areas.

He said that teams of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) were working around the clock on water drainage at locations where water has accumulated due to continuous rain, and all relevant staff was present on the roads. Despite of continuous rain spell, main roads and underpasses are clear and attention is also being given to low-lying areas, he said.

He said that the flow of water in the storm-water drains is normal, and despite clearing all choking points, continuous monitoring of the drains is ongoing.

The Mayor Karachi mentioned that rain has been ongoing for the past two days, with some places experiencing heavy rainfall.

Consequently, the KMC team has been continuously working on water drainage, especially using de-watering pumps in areas where water accumulation is significant due to the rain.

He added that during the rains, he personally inspected the storm-water drains with the municipal staff and was very pleased with the hard work of the entire team, extending his congratulations for their efforts. However, he noted that more work was still needed.

The Mayor Karachi said that the nursery area has always faced difficulties during rains, but due to preemptive measures, water drainage is ongoing there, and the area is clear. However, some parts around the furniture market might be affected depending on further rainfall.

He also mentioned that in areas where storm-water drains have been constructed, water drainage is proceeding more effectively. The pumps installed in the underpasses for drainage are also functioning. Nonetheless, he requested that citizens drive cautiously to avoid accidents, he added.