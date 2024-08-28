Open Menu

Staff Put On High-alert With Machinery In View Of Rain Prediction: Mayor Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Staff put on high-alert with machinery in view of rain prediction: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Wednesday said that in the light of current weather situation, all staff have been put on high alert with machinery to prevent inconvenience to citizens during the rains.

He said this during his visit to various areas, streets and storm water drains of Karachi.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that due to a powerful rain system entering the city, there has been a continuation of light to heavy rain in various areas.

He said that teams of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) were working around the clock on water drainage at locations where water has accumulated due to continuous rain, and all relevant staff was present on the roads. Despite of continuous rain spell, main roads and underpasses are clear and attention is also being given to low-lying areas, he said.

He said that the flow of water in the storm-water drains is normal, and despite clearing all choking points, continuous monitoring of the drains is ongoing.

The Mayor Karachi mentioned that rain has been ongoing for the past two days, with some places experiencing heavy rainfall.

Consequently, the KMC team has been continuously working on water drainage, especially using de-watering pumps in areas where water accumulation is significant due to the rain.

He added that during the rains, he personally inspected the storm-water drains with the municipal staff and was very pleased with the hard work of the entire team, extending his congratulations for their efforts. However, he noted that more work was still needed.

The Mayor Karachi said that the nursery area has always faced difficulties during rains, but due to preemptive measures, water drainage is ongoing there, and the area is clear. However, some parts around the furniture market might be affected depending on further rainfall.

He also mentioned that in areas where storm-water drains have been constructed, water drainage is proceeding more effectively. The pumps installed in the underpasses for drainage are also functioning. Nonetheless, he requested that citizens drive cautiously to avoid accidents, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Weather Storm Water Visit Alert Market All Rains

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

3 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

3 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

3 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

4 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

4 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

4 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

4 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

4 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

4 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

4 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

4 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan