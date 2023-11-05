Staff shortage poses challenge for Children Hospital for pediatric care

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The Children's Hospital, renowned for its comprehensive pediatric care, is currently facing a critical shortage of medical staff and the scarcity has posed significant challenges for the administration in accommodating child patients not only from South Punjab but also those arriving from the interior region of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

Despite a designated bed capacity of 550, the hospital has been routinely admitting close to 700 children, reflecting the overwhelming demand for its diverse treatment services, including specialized procedures like heart surgeries and dialysis, as confirmed by official sources. Nevertheless, the shortage of staff has become a pressing issue, with approximately 70 doctor positions, 50 nurses, 10 head nurses, and 150 paramedic vacancies across various departments.

Sources revealed an additional concern as there are only 10 rooms available for a substantial nursing staff of 300, hinting at the urgent need for expanded infrastructure to ensure efficient treatment provisions.

Addressing these challenges, the hospital administration assured that measures were underway to alleviate the strain on existing facilities. Notably, construction is in progress for a new emergency unit, set to comprise 100 beds. This development aims to significantly enhance the hospital's capacity to cater to the needs of kids patients. The construction is slated for completion by December, offering a promising prospect for improved services and increased accommodation for the influx of children requiring medical care.

The pending expansion of the emergency unit stands as a beacon of hope, promising relief for both the hospital staff struggling to meet the demands and, more importantly, the young patients seeking critical medical attention. This development is poised to fortify the hospital's ability to offer comprehensive care and ensure a smoother, more efficient treatment experience for children from various regions, as maintained by official sources.