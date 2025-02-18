Staff Suspended On Arresting 13 Fake Candidates In Bostan Exam Center
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 10:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE)’s Chairman Mir Ijaz Azeem Baloch on Tuesday suspended staff of examination center over recovering 33 mobile phones and 13 duplicate candidates in conducting consecutive raid at Bostan Exam center area of Pishin district.
On the special directives of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Chairman of BBISE along with Controller of Examination Abida Kakar conducted consecutive raid at the ongoing matriculation examination center set up in Bostan area of Pishin district.
At least 33 mobile phones and cheating papers were seized and 13 duplicate candidates were also apprehended and they were handed over to the police for further investigation.
Chairman Mir Ijaz Azeem Baloch said that Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani have strict instructions that concrete steps are being taken to prevent copying system from examination centers.
He said that matriculation examinations are ongoing across Balochistan and there are instructions to strictly prohibit the use of mobile phones and take strict action against those who sit in their seats.
He said that we are inspecting examination centers located in Quetta and other areas of the province to end cheating processes for maintaining quality of education saying that no compromise would be made on prevention of cheating.
He said that it was responsibility of invigilators of exam to stop copying system and use of mobile phones in the established centers.
The Chairman Board said that the Section 144 had imposed throughout Balochistan during the matriculation examinations.
He also stressed the students that they would completely prepare their papers to avoid cheating during examination for their bright future.
BBISE’s Controller Examinations Abida Kakar said that no unrelated person is allowed to roam near the examination centers across the province under Section 144, action would be taken against such persons according to the law.
She said that prevention of plagiarism is the need of the hour to improve the quality of education in Balochistan.
She said that such action would be continued for elimination of cheating system from exam centers for improvement of education centers.
However, BBISE Chairman also suspended invigilators of two exam centers on failure of prevention cheating in Quetta the other day.
