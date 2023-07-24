Staff to remain high alert on Ashura; says MS Sukkur Hospital

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :District headquarters hospital Sukkur will remain on high alert on Ashura days in compliance with the direc�tions of the Sindh Government.

A meeting under the chair of MS Dr Rafique Memon was held at his office to finalize the arrangements regarding 9th and 10th Muharram on Monday.

Memon told the participants that foolproof arrangements would be ensured during Ashura.

He directed to keep an ample quantity of life-saving drugs in the emergency ward during the Ashura.

Medical equipment should be completely functional and all the staff must be alert during these days, he said.

He directed that separate beds would be fixed for wounded Aza�dars so that other patients coming to the emergency ward could be treated uninterrupted.

All the generators installed at the hos�pital should be functional as well as ambulances must be kept on standby, he added. He said that the in-charges of all administrative staff to fulfill their duties with a sense of responsibility in order to maintain the sanctity of Muharram-ul-Haram.