Staffers, Pensioners Of KW&SB To Get Salaries, Pension On Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 06:40 PM

Staffers, pensioners of KW&SB to get salaries, pension on time

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Managing Director, Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB), Assadullah Khan has devised a strategy to ensure payment of salaries to on-duty staffers on 1st of every month and pension to retired employees by 5th of every month.

Sindh Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, who is also chairman of the KW&SB has also issued directives to the MD Water Board in this regard, said spokesman of the KW&SB Rizwan Haider on Sunday.

The former staffers of the KW&SB will also be provided their out-standing dues in six monthly installments, he said.

