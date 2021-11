Staffers trained for Pakistan Railways installations safety

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Civil Defense school Faisalabad on Tuesday arranged a training session to educate employees of Pakistan Railways (PR) on safety of its installations on Tuesday.

A spokesperson of PR Multan division said that Divisional Superintendent (DS), Naveed Mubashar inspected the staff's practical training including putting out of fire exercise.

The employees were also trained for using fire extinguishers in case it erupts,he said.

He pretended bouquet to training staff, the spokespwrson concluded.