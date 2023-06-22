UrduPoint.com

Stage 1 Of Concrete Starter Dam Of Dasu HPP Completed

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 03:11 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :In a major development towards implementation of Dasu Hydropower Project (HPP), Stage 1 of the concrete-Starter Dam has been completed upstream of Main Dam site.

As per the design, the Starter Dam for Dasu Hydropower Project is to be completed in two stages; Stage 1 is up to an elevation of 785 meters while Stage 2 is up to an elevation of 798 meters above mean sea level, said a press release.

The Stage 1 of the concrete Starter Dam was completed in June this year before the high flow season – a major landmark which the project team successfully achieved.

As the high flow season has started, River Indus is flowing through the two Diversion Tunnels completed earlier this year, while some of the river water is overtopping the concrete Starter Dam as designed.

After the high flow season in October this year, the construction of the Starter Dam's Stage 2 will be carried out and is scheduled for completion during the coming low-flow season.

