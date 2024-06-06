Stage-1 of Greater Karachi Bulk Supply Scheme (K-IV) to complete in 2025

The stage-1 of the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) project will likely to be completed in 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The stage-1 of the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) project will likely to be completed in 2025.

Official sources told APP here that rapid work was being carried out on this important project adding that stage-1 260 million gallon per day (MGD) would supply Karachi.

Similarly, the stage-2 would supply 390 MGD water to Karachi, they said. Water and Power Development Authority was executing this important project.

They said after completion of both stages a total of 650 MGD would be supplied to Karachi. The cost of the project is Rs126 billion, out of which over Rs40 billion had already spent.