Stage 1 Of K-IV Project To Supply 260 MGD Water To Karachi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Stage 1 of the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) is likely to be completed by June 2026 which will supply 260 million gallons per day (MGD) of water to the port city.
The K-IV is being executed by the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) at Rs 126 billion, sources told APP here.
Sharing the details, about 50 percent of construction has already been completed on the project. A sum of Rs 56.44 billion has been spent on the project, so far, they said.
Rapid construction work on various sites of the project, including intake works, pumping stations, pressurized pipeline, access road, project offices, and project colony was being carried out, the sources said.
K-IV Project envisages providing 650 million gallons per day (MGD) of water to Karachi from Keenjhar Lake.
The project is planned to be completed in two phases. At present, WAPDA is constructing Phase-I of the project to supply 260 MGD water to Karachi. Phase II, when implemented, will also augment another 390 MGD of water to the system for Karachi.
It is pertinent to mention here that the K-IV project was approved in 2014 by the then government of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and an amount of Rs 849 million had been specified for the project in the budget 2014-15.
/395
Recent Stories
Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Constable shot dead over marriage dispute1 minute ago
-
MoITT launches RoW One-Window Operation to expedite NOC process for telecom operators11 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq condemns blast near Chinese vehicle in Karachi12 minutes ago
-
Jail superintendent booked over alleged molestation of 20-yr girl in custody22 minutes ago
-
ANF foils drug smuggling attempt; recovers 60 kg Ice31 minutes ago
-
Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled; 12kg hashish recovered31 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 150,400 cusecs water31 minutes ago
-
All roads reopened for traffic in Islamabad32 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University to host 2-day Int'l Conference on Applied Zoology41 minutes ago
-
JUI-F Haideri condemns Karachi explosion42 minutes ago
-
Jail superintendent booked over alleged molestation of 20-yr girl in custody42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan asks Afghan govt not to lecture but fix own domestic issues51 minutes ago